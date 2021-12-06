Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Director Sells $304,100.00 in Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $304,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of DT stock opened at $59.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.23 and its 200-day moving average is $65.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 211.46, a PEG ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.46. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.91 and a 52 week high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 79.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DT. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.55.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

