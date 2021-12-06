Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.14.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Dynatrace stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,164,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,915. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.06. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $37.91 and a 1-year high of $80.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $4,183,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $162,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,275 shares of company stock valued at $14,412,811 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Dynatrace by 15.6% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 99,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 13,479 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP grew its stake in Dynatrace by 6.5% in the second quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 107,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 4.9% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 11.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, AO Asset Management LP grew its stake in Dynatrace by 4.9% in the second quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 566,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,118,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

