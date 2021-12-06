e-Money Price Hits $0.71 on Top Exchanges (NGM)

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 5th. e-Money has a market capitalization of $14.11 million and approximately $239,883.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, e-Money has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00055832 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,122.61 or 0.08442571 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00059968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,017.30 or 1.00381020 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00078315 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002521 BTC.

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

