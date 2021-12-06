Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 138.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $35,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,219.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Shares of EMN opened at $107.76 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.37 and a 200-day moving average of $112.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.19%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

