Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,205 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $36,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at about $364,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 23.5% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 9.8% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 93,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.9% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock opened at $166.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $113.79 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.24. The stock has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

