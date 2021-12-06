Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 11.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,257,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,501,160,000 after acquiring an additional 334,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,902,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,249,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,624 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,446,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,008,752,000 after acquiring an additional 325,518 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 10.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,712,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,859 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Edison International by 22.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,923,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,850 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $66.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Edison International has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $66.67. The company has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

