Efinity (EFI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $76.53 Million

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Efinity has a total market capitalization of $76.53 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efinity coin can currently be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Efinity has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00055986 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,154.99 or 0.08437098 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00061341 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,248.59 or 1.00003872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00079084 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Efinity Profile

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin

