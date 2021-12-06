Efinity Market Cap Hits $76.53 Million (EFI)

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One Efinity coin can now be bought for $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Efinity has a total market cap of $76.53 million and $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Efinity has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00055986 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,154.99 or 0.08437098 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00061341 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,248.59 or 1.00003872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00079084 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002582 BTC.

About Efinity

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin

Buying and Selling Efinity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

