Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.970-$1.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.73 billion-$4.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.72 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.130-$0.190 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $28.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average is $33.43.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ELAN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.25.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

