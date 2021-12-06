Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 862,100 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the October 31st total of 717,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,873.7 days.

Electro Optic Systems stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. Electro Optic Systems has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $4.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77.

About Electro Optic Systems

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Ltd. develops and produces products incorporating advanced electro-optic technologies for the aerospace market. Its products are developed through internal research and development programs based on its core technologies in software, lasers, electronics, optics, gimbals, telescopes and beam directors, optical coatings and precision mechanisms.

