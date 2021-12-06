Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 862,100 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the October 31st total of 717,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,873.7 days.
Electro Optic Systems stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. Electro Optic Systems has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $4.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77.
About Electro Optic Systems
