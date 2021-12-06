Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 43.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $96.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.23. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $86.18 and a one year high of $100.48.

