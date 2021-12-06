Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $11.55 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 2.9% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $11,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $105.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.97. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $83.69 and a 52-week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.