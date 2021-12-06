Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $849,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) by 55.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 60,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

IHAK opened at $42.51 on Monday. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.40.

