Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.25 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE S.A. (Edenor) is the largest electricity distribution company in Argentina in terms of number of customers and electricity sold (both in GWh and Pesos). Through a concession, Edenor distributes electricity exclusively to the northwestern zone of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the city of Buenos Aires, which has a population of approximately 7 million people and an area of 4,637 sq. km. “

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $236.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $7.90.

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

