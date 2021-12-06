Endor Protocol (EDR) Trading Down 44.6% Over Last 7 Days

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 39.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Endor Protocol has traded down 44.6% against the US dollar. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $26,944.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00010190 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.76 or 0.00265788 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00009669 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008964 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001107 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002245 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00014705 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.82 or 0.00142065 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

