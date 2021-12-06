Energi (NRG) Market Cap Tops $64.37 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 6th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00002763 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $64.37 million and approximately $246,285.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00181302 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $279.53 or 0.00572775 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000537 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014336 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00061840 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007563 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000524 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 47,738,189 coins. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

