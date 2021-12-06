Energycoin (ENRG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $60,250.17

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. In the last week, Energycoin has traded 35.5% lower against the dollar. Energycoin has a market capitalization of $60,250.17 and approximately $2.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Energycoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00038944 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00020507 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005533 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About Energycoin

ENRG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Energycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.