Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Short Interest Up 19.9% in November

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the October 31st total of 3,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ERF. Desjardins upped their target price on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Enerplus by 8.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,174,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,396,000 after buying an additional 259,054 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 75.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 359,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 154,879 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 21.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,544,499 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 269,278 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 237.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 643,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 175.0% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,325,792 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,609,000 after purchasing an additional 843,700 shares during the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ERF opened at $9.55 on Monday. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $10.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 2.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 41.37% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $359.21 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.49%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

