Eneti (NETI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th. Analysts expect Eneti to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Eneti stock opened at $7.90 on Monday. Eneti has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 18.43 and a quick ratio of 18.43.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NETI shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eneti from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Fearnley Fonds started coverage on shares of Eneti in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Eneti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eneti has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.
About Eneti
Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.
