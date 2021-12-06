Eneti (NETI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th. Analysts expect Eneti to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eneti stock opened at $7.90 on Monday. Eneti has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 18.43 and a quick ratio of 18.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NETI shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eneti from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Fearnley Fonds started coverage on shares of Eneti in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Eneti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eneti has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eneti stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,062 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of Eneti worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Eneti

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

