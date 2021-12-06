Eneti (NETI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NETI opened at $7.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.21. Eneti has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 18.43 and a quick ratio of 18.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eneti stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Eneti at the end of the most recent quarter.

NETI has been the topic of several research reports. Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on shares of Eneti in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Eneti from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Eneti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

About Eneti

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

