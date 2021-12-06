Eneti (NETI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NETI opened at $7.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.21. Eneti has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 18.43 and a quick ratio of 18.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eneti stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Eneti at the end of the most recent quarter.
About Eneti
Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.
