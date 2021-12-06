EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,573,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 53,627 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.32% of EnLink Midstream worth $10,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,609,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,396,000 after buying an additional 738,587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 84.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,654,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962,371 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,315,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,793,000 after purchasing an additional 145,432 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,956,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after purchasing an additional 916,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,810,000. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $6.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.37. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 3.29. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENLC shares. Barclays raised their target price on EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.36.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.