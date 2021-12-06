Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) EVP Sells $5,087,944.35 in Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total value of $5,087,944.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
ENPH stock opened at $217.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.78, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.31. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.88 and a 200-day moving average of $181.31.
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.
ENPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.18.
About Enphase Energy
Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.
See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors
Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.