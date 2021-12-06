Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) EVP Sells $5,087,944.35 in Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total value of $5,087,944.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ENPH stock opened at $217.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.78, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.31. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.88 and a 200-day moving average of $181.31.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.18.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

