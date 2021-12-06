EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EnQuest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of EnQuest in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

OTCMKTS ENQUF opened at $0.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.29. EnQuest has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76.

About EnQuest

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

