Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $121.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will report $121.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $121.40 million. Enterprise Financial Services reported sales of $95.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year sales of $425.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $423.80 million to $428.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $476.30 million, with estimates ranging from $475.50 million to $477.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.41). Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $114.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on EFSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $47.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.56. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.29%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $364,425.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Scavuzzo sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $6,764,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,900 shares of company stock worth $424,425 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFSC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

