Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.490-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $310 million-$312 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.45 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.410-$2.410 EPS.

ENV stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.68. 1,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,333. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.29. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.78 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ENV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Envestnet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Envestnet stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

