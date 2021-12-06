EOS Force One Day Trading Volume Reaches $100,501.00 (EOSC)

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One EOS Force coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EOS Force has traded down 37.2% against the U.S. dollar. EOS Force has a market capitalization of $12.33 million and $100,501.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.48 or 0.00187148 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $283.99 or 0.00574699 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000550 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014518 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00062621 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007609 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000524 BTC.

EOS Force Coin Profile

EOS Force (EOSC) uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. The official website for EOS Force is www.eosforce.io . EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce . EOS Force’s official message board is medium.com/@eosforce

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

Buying and Selling EOS Force

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS Force directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS Force should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS Force using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

