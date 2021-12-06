EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives $27.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQT. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in EQT by 1,602.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in EQT by 6,854.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 165.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in EQT in the second quarter worth $104,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. EQT has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $23.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EQT will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

