Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,528.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,515,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,242,096,000 after purchasing an additional 157,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,407,816,000 after acquiring an additional 665,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Equinix by 15.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,111,159,000 after acquiring an additional 530,748 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Equinix by 6.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,400,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,926,341,000 after acquiring an additional 141,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 5.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,942,000 after acquiring an additional 91,474 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $874.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.12.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total value of $111,969.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,516 over the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $794.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a PE ratio of 167.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $794.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $808.78. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.68%.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

