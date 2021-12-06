Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Columbia Financial, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Columbia Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Columbia Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ CLBK opened at $19.69 on Monday. Columbia Financial has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $19.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.34.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $66.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.40 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Columbia Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,246,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Columbia Financial by 10.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 813,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,058,000 after buying an additional 74,641 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 389,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 108,142 shares during the period. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.