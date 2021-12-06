Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its price target dropped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ESPR. Morgan Stanley cut Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $5.25 on Monday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $39.49. The stock has a market cap of $152.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $14.63.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $14.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.07) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,519,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,580,000 after acquiring an additional 530,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,634,000 after acquiring an additional 133,748 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,172,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,789,000 after acquiring an additional 142,369 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 622,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 467,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 150,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

