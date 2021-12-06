Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 778,900 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the October 31st total of 976,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 489,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Essent Group news, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $146,461.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Glanville acquired 1,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.57 per share, for a total transaction of $42,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Essent Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Essent Group by 276.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Essent Group by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 259,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 74,488 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $42.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34. Essent Group has a 1 year low of $39.62 and a 1 year high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.69 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Essent Group will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ESNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

