Essentia Achieves Market Cap of $3.00 Million (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. During the last seven days, Essentia has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Essentia has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $273,360.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Essentia coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00038065 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

ESS is a coin. Its launch date was June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

