Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WTRG. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 459.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $48.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.56. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.11 and a twelve month high of $51.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $361.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.2682 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.64%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

