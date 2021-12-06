Essex LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Essex LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 103,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after acquiring an additional 18,083 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 173.7% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 80,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after acquiring an additional 50,915 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 59,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,023,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth $1,780,000. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $109.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.83. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.71 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.