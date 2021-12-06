Essex LLC Acquires Shares of 78,383 Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Essex LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 78,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,009,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.7% of Essex LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Essex LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM opened at $76.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.86. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73.

