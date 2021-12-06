Essex LLC Invests $1.14 Million in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Essex LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 137.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,356,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,537 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at $83,980,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,875,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,235,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,191 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,131,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,255,000 after acquiring an additional 966,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,787,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,689,000 after acquiring an additional 741,715 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $75.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $64.54 and a one year high of $87.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.81.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 11.06%.

DD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

