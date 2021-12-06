Essex LLC Invests $1.97 Million in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Essex LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYK. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 457.4% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 42.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 35,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 169.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYK opened at $185.39 on Monday. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a one year low of $163.04 and a one year high of $190.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.01.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

