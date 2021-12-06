Essex LLC Invests $2.27 Million in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)

Essex LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,484,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000. Essex LLC owned 1.34% of Titan Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in Titan Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Titan Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bloom Burton lowered shares of Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDI opened at $0.61 on Monday. Titan Medical Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Titan Medical Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.

