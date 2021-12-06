Essex LLC Invests $2.83 Million in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Essex LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 156,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 47,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $90.28 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $75.58 and a one year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.12 and its 200-day moving average is $97.45. The company has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

