Essex LLC Invests $6 Million in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Essex LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,996,000. VeriSign accounts for about 1.7% of Essex LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,320,130,000 after purchasing an additional 383,991 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,277,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $746,193,000 after purchasing an additional 148,824 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,864,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $652,133,000 after purchasing an additional 152,541 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,053,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $466,587,000 after purchasing an additional 193,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in VeriSign by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,192,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $271,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.74, for a total transaction of $126,118.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.12, for a total transaction of $717,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 40,839 shares of company stock worth $9,179,889. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VRSN opened at $239.59 on Monday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $248.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 0.85.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.