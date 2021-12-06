Essex LLC Makes New $3.46 Million Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Essex LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,461,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $166.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $229.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $166.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.09.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

