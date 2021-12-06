Essex LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Essex LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,000. Essex LLC owned 0.11% of iShares US Financials ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 125,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after acquiring an additional 27,498 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 153,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 603,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,927,000 after purchasing an additional 58,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 46,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $84.60 on Monday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $63.79 and a 52 week high of $90.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.18.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

