Essex LLC Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Essex LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 39,474 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,354,000. Starbucks accounts for 1.2% of Essex LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $111.55 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.44.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.