Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Increased to $366.00 by Analysts at Truist

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Truist from $337.00 to $366.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.24.

Shares of ESS opened at $336.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $336.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.03. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $226.79 and a 52 week high of $357.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.92, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $854,643.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total transaction of $2,424,140.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,377 shares of company stock valued at $25,774,457. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,458,000 after purchasing an additional 38,081 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $533,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,038,000 after acquiring an additional 45,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

