Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Position Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,965,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,965,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total value of $275,904.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,115,521.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 284,292 shares of company stock valued at $69,594,164. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETSY opened at $231.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 68.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.36. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.22 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.52.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

