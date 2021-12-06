Eve & Co Incorporated (CVE:EVE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.12

Eve & Co Incorporated (CVE:EVE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.93, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$3.45 million and a P/E ratio of -0.34.

About Eve & Co Incorporated (CVE:EVE)

Eve & Co Incorporated, through its subsidiary, Natural MedCo Ltd., produces and sells dried cannabis, cannabis plants, and cannabis oil in Canada. It offers cannabis for women under the EVE brand. The company is headquartered in Strathroy, Canada.

