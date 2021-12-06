Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,560 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth approximately $367,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 20.9% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 709,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $75.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.54 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.81.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DD. Vertical Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.