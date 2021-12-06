Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires 7,650 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 60.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,407,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 67.8% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.10.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $47.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average of $53.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The business had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 50.65%.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

