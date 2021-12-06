Everence Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American States Water by 5.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in American States Water by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in American States Water by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in American States Water by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in American States Water by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

In other American States Water news, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $32,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $48,500.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,768 shares of company stock valued at $815,679. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

AWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

American States Water stock opened at $95.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.09. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $70.07 and a fifty-two week high of $97.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. American States Water had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $136.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 57.48%.

