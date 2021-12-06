Everence Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APD. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth about $32,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $67,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 80.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 60.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on APD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

APD stock opened at $288.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $288.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

